FBI Seeks Answers Following DC Car Rampage

FBI agents in Stamford, Conn., are searching for clues about why an unarmed 34-year-old mother who lived there went on a driving rampage in Washington, D.C. yesterday.

The incident resulted in her shooting death by Capitol police.

Miriam Carey was traveling with her 1-year-old daughter when she tried to breach a barrier at the White House, and then veered her car down Constitution Avenue, driving up to 80-miles-per-hour, toward the Capitol buildings. She eventually crashed into a barrier.

The incident caused a temporary lock-down at the Capitol, where lawmakers were debating measures to end the government shutdown.

Carey’s mother told ABC News last night that her daughter had been suffering from postpartum depression.

Car chase caught on video

Guest

Craig LeMoult, reporter for WSHU-Fairfield County Public Radio who has been reporting on the incident. He tweets @clemoult.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.