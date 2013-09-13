Bringing The World Home To You

What Does The Future Of Crime Look Like?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published September 13, 2013 at 9:39 AM EDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Predicting The Future.

About Marc Goodman's TED Talk

Marc Goodman paints a portrait of a grave future, in which technology's rapid development could allow crime to take a turn for the worse.

About Marc Goodman

Marc Goodman heads the Future Crimes Institute, a think tank and clearinghouse that researches and advises on the security and risk implications of emerging technologies. He also serves as the Global Security Advisor and Chair for Policy and Law at Singularity University. He imagines the future crime and terrorism challenges we will all face as a result of advancing technologies. He studies the disruptive security implications of robotics, artificial intelligence, social data, virtual reality and synthetic biology.

NPR/TED Staff