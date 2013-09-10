Research Shows Microbes Are Crucial To Our Health

There are trillions of microbes living in and on our bodies. Bacteria, fungi, viruses and other microorganisms. And a growing body of evidence indicates that these bugs aren’t bad for us. In fact, it looks like they’re vital for our health.

NPR’s Rob Stein has been exploring this microscopic world in a series of stories and joins Here & Now to talk about what he’s found.

Guest

Rob Stein, NPR science correspondent and senior editor. He tweets @robsteinnews.

