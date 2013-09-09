Bringing The World Home To You

Mississippi Voters Weigh In On Syria

Published September 9, 2013 at 1:40 PM EDT

President Obama is expected to go to Capitol Hill tomorrow to try to persuade Congress to authorize his plan for military strikes on Syria — just hours before he addresses the nation at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Here & Now is hearing from people around the country on the issue.

Some voters at a Mississippi Public Broadcasting event shared their thoughts with Here & Now co-host Robin Young and reporter Jeffrey Hess.

Voices

  • Lillian Frankurt
  • Sharon Clark
  • Glenn Wahgull
  • Geraldine Cherry
  • Lisa Thames
  • Graham Wells

