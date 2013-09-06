Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Is There A Better Way To Find Work?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published September 6, 2013 at 9:38 AM EDT
"A lot of people I know ... were sitting on Facebook all day. They had just given up" — Charlie Hoehn
I lay on the ground for an hour one night just pulling out my hair in frustration, like that advice I took for my whole life, it was a lie, it was a scam.

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Next Greatest Generation?

About Charlie Hoehn's TEDTalk

Charlie Hoehn graduated college during a recession, constantly hearing the mantra, "You've got to take what you can get." But after months of rejection, he stopped following that advice. He describes how he built a career by working for free.

About Charlie Hoehn

Charlie Hoehn is 27 years old and he's made a career out of overcoming his anxieties and landing dream jobs — all while entering the job market during the recession.

He has helped more than a dozen best-selling authors market and sometimes write and edit their books, including The 4-Hour Body by Timothy Ferriss. He also wrote an e-book guide called Recession-Proof Graduate: Charlie Hoehn's Guide To Getting Any Job Within A Year Of Finishing College.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff