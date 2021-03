This has been the summer of some spectacular bombs at the box office, most notably “The Lone Ranger.”

But receipts overall were up. In fact, the box office gross is expected to set a record of $4.7 billion and films like “The Heat” and “The Conjuring” did surprisingly big business.

We look at the summer that was with Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr.

Guest

Ty Burr, film critic for The Boston Globe. He tweets @tyburr.

