Modifying The Dollhouse: Exposing Girls To Tech Through Play

Two recent Stanford graduates are trying to get more girls interested in technology — by embedding it in dollhouses.

The founders of , Alice Brooks and Bettina Chen, took the concept of building toys for girls to a whole new level by adding wires and generators.

What was originally meant to be just a dollhouse built from colorful building pieces and connectable motors became more as both boys and girls used their kits to create objects ranging from cotton candy makers to double-decker bridges.

The founders say they're considering building components that would enable kids to go beyond mundane terrestrial objects, like cars and trains, to sci-fi film-worthy components, such as spaceships and rockets.

