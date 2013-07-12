Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Listener Letters: Politicians And Australian Bands

Published July 12, 2013 at 12:55 PM EDT

Today we read and listen to several comments about our interviews with Congressman Mo Brooks and Illinois Governor Pat Quinn, and our stories about Bangladesh factory safety and Australian bands.

If you want to reach us about anything, here are the ways to contact us. We read every comment that comes in on the website, Facebook, Twitter and email, and we listen to every voicemail.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.