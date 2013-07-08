Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

How To Garden In Drought And Heat

Published July 8, 2013 at 12:50 PM EDT
A volunteer at the USDA People's Garden tends to garlic. (Lance Cheung/USDA)
A volunteer at the USDA People's Garden tends to garlic. (Lance Cheung/USDA)

With much of the country under drought conditions and temperatures soaring in the rest of the country, what is a backyard gardener to do?

Ahmed Hassan is a professional landscaper and former host of Turf Wars and Yard Crashers on the DIY network and HGTV. Hassan told Here & Now that the most important things to think about when prepping your garden for drought are the type of plants you use and how you treat your soil.

“You have native plants and exotic plants, plants that are native to your region are always going to handle whatever happens there better than exotics.”

How you help your soil retain moisture is also a great way to help your harden through drought.

“You can mulch or you can cultivate your soil, but either will help retain water.”

Guest:

  • Ahmed Hassan, professional landscaper and former host of Turf Wars and Yard Crashers on the DIY network and HGTV.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.