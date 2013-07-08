Andy Murray Ends Britain's 77-Year Wimbledon Wait

After 77 years, a British man finally won Wimbledon. Andy Murray beat Novak Djokovic in three straight sets.

When it was over, Murray acted as if he couldn’t quite believe it, and most of Britain felt the same way.

Michael Goldfarb is a longtime public radio journalist who has been living in Britain for a third of that 77-year wait. Over the years, Goldfarb has vowed that he will leave Britain if a Brit ever won Wimbledon.

By Michael Goldfarb: Why Andy Murray will never win Wimbledon

Guest:

Michael Goldfarb, journalist based in London.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.