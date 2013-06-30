Sixty Years Of The Corvette

JACKI LYDEN, HOST:

We'll stay out on the open road for this next historical note. 60 years ago today, the first Corvette rolled off the production line. Ever since, they've earned about as many admiring stares as they have speeding tickets, and they're a constant inspiration for screen and song.

(SOUNDBITE OF ADVERTISEMENT)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Yep, there she is: A real dream buggy. The Corvette: Speed, class, looks.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SHUT DOWN")

THE BEACH BOYS: (Singing) Yeah, my fuel injected Stingray and a 413.

(SOUNDBITE OF ADVERTISEMENT)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: This is the '65 Corvette Stingray. Looks like it means business.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #3: Oh, Santiago, (unintelligible) get that car just like this.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DEADMAN'S CURVE")

JAN AND DEAN: (Singing) I was cruising in my Stingray late one night.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "(THE CORVETTE SONG) THE ONE I LOVED BACK THEN")

GEORGE JONES: (Singing) The old man took my money as he stared at my Corvette. Here's the key to the Corvette. He said I had one just like her son.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THAT '70S SHOW")

TOPHER GRACE: (as Eric Forman) I get it. The only way I get to drive the Corvette is if there's a fire.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "CORVETTE SUMMER")

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #4: (Unintelligible) my Corvette.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, HEAVY METAL (TAKIN' A RIDE))

DON FELDER: (Singing) You can hedge your bet on a clean Corvette.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "STINGRAY")

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #5: They paid $3,000 for a million-dollar Stingray.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "16 SHELLS FROM A THIRTY-OUGHT-SIX")

TOM WAITS: (Singing) And I tore out the buckets from a red Corvette, tore out the buckets from a red Corvette.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "XXX")

PAUL AULICINO: (as Police Officer) You, in the red Corvette. Pull over immediately.

VIN DIESEL: (as Xander Cage) Yeah, yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GOING BACK TO CALI")

LL COOL J: (Singing) The top is down on the black Corvette.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "RUSH HOUR")

CHRIS TUCKER: (as James Carter) Come on, man. I'll ride on with you.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BABY GOT BACK")

SIR MIX-A-LOT: (Rapping) Got it going like a turbo 'Vette.

(SOUNDBITE OF MOVIE, "BOOGIE NIGHTS")

THOMAS JANE: (as Todd Parker) Whose 'Vette is that out in the driveway?

JOHN C. REILLY: (as Reed Rothchild) Dirk.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #6: (as Character) (Unintelligible)

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HELL YEAH")

NICKY MINAJ: (Rapping) Pretty gang in the back of my Corvette. Copped my best friends Rangers and Benzes.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LONG MONEY")

GUCCI MANE: (Rapping) Corvette painted candy, drop the top that - crown.

LYDEN: Just a few of the ways we've admired the Corvette over the years. The Corvette turned 60 today.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LITTLE RED CORVETTE")

PRINCE: (Singing) Honey, I say. Little red Corvette. Baby, you're much to fast. Little red Corvette. You need a love that's going to last. Guess I should've closed my eyes when you drove me to the place where your horses run free. Because I felt a little ill when I saw all the pictures of the jockeys that were there before me. Believe it or not, I started to worry. I wondered if I had enough class. But it was Saturday night. I guess that makes it all right. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.