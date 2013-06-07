How Do Book Covers Tell Their Own Stories?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Framing The Story.

About Chip Kidd's TEDTalk

Chip Kidd doesn't judge a book by its cover; he creates covers that embody the books — and he does it with a wicked sense of humor. Kidd showcases the art and deep thought of his cover designs.

About Chip Kidd

Chip Kidd's book jacket designs spawned a revolution in the art of American book packaging. A Chip Kidd cover is unexpected, nonformulaic and perfectly right for the text within. As a graphic designer for Alfred A. Knopf since 1986, Kidd has designed shelves full of books, including classics you can picture in a snap like Jurassic Park.As editor of comics for Pantheon, Kidd has commissioned work from graphic novelists like Chris Ware, Art Spiegelman, Dan Clowes and Ben Katchor. He's a novelist as well, author of The Cheese Monkeys and The Learners.

