It's Never Early To Think About 2013's Best Music

If you're obsessed with music, you've no doubt already digested all the lists of 2012's best albums and songs. But the arrival of a new year is all about renewal, about the blush of the new, and about consigning the past to, well, the past.

With that in mind, guest host of weekends at All Things Considered Jacki Lyden recently asked NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson for his thoughts on the best of 2013 — or at least the titles he's most hotly anticipating. Here, they discuss and play excerpts from Atoms for Peace's Amok (the debut album of the supergroup featuring Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Nigel Godrich, and Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers, out Feb. 25); Aaron Neville's My True Story (on which the legendary New Orleans singer tackles beloved songs of his youth from the '50s and early '60s, out Jan. 22); Kacey Musgraves' as-yet-untitled debut (which promises to catapult the 24-year-old singer to country stardom, just as soon as her label gets around to scheduling a release date); and Rhye's Woman (the smooth and sexy March 5 debut by the L.A. duo, which here attracts comparisons to Sade and Spandau Ballet).

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.