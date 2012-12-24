Top Stories: 'Fiscal Cliff' Looms; NRA Sparks Controversy; Gun Sales Surge

Good morning.

Our headlines from over the weekend and early today included:

-- Ho-Ho-Hum Last Shopping Weekend As 'Fiscal Cliff' Loomed.

-- Syrian Airstrikes Hit Bakery: 'Piles Of Bodies'.

-- Romney Didn't Want To Run, Son Says.

-- Morsi Wins And Loses After Egypt Passes Draft Constitution.

-- 'Unprecedented' Public Rage Over Gang Rape In India.

-- 'Gangnam Style' And Other Best Memes Of 2012 Say Something About Us.

Other stories making headlines include:

-- "As NRA Is Criticized On Shooting Response, Bullets Sell." (CBS News)

-- Woman In Afghan Police Uniform Kills U.S. Contractor In Kabul. (Reuters)

-- "Syrian Peace Envoy Lakhdar Brahimi In Talks With Assad." (BBC News)

-- Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Charged With DUI. (Idaho Statesman)

-- "Snow Threatens Post-Christmas Travel." (ABC News' Good Morning America)

