Just Because We Can: 12 Lines Of 12 Words Each About 12-12-12

Last year, lots of folks certainly seemed to be excited about 11/11/11.

So we feel obliged to point out the obvious: Today is 12/12/12.

And, yes, once again there's much fuss being made about a date:

-- "Other-dimensional energy abounds" on double-digit dates, numerologist Scott Petullo tells ABC News.

-- "12/12/12 heralds the end of the world," many doomsdayers warn Global Post.

-- But the digits add up to three, which is lucky, says CNN.

-- "Wedding chapels hope lure of 12-12-12 will boost revenue," says USA Today.

-- A serious note: Stars gather tonight for 12/12/12 "."

As for silly stories about dates, Gawker notes it's an old tradition.

On Dec. 12, 1912, The New York Times took it rather seriously.

"Celebrate by writing a great many letters and dating them," it advised.

Let's update that advice: 12-word comments, Tweets, blog posts or emails, perhaps?

