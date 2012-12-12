Just Because We Can: 12 Lines Of 12 Words Each About 12-12-12
Last year, lots of folks certainly seemed to be excited about 11/11/11.
So we feel obliged to point out the obvious: Today is 12/12/12.
And, yes, once again there's much fuss being made about a date:
-- "Other-dimensional energy abounds" on double-digit dates, numerologist Scott Petullo tells ABC News.
-- "12/12/12 heralds the end of the world," many doomsdayers warn Global Post.
-- But the digits add up to three, which is lucky, says CNN.
-- "Wedding chapels hope lure of 12-12-12 will boost revenue," says USA Today.
-- A serious note: Stars gather tonight for 12/12/12 "."
As for silly stories about dates, Gawker notes it's an old tradition.
On Dec. 12, 1912, The New York Times took it rather seriously.
"Celebrate by writing a great many letters and dating them," it advised.
Let's update that advice: 12-word comments, Tweets, blog posts or emails, perhaps?
