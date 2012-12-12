Bringing The World Home To You

Flying High: Cannon Fires Cans Filled With Marijuana Across Mexican Border

By Mark Memmott
Published December 12, 2012 at 2:47 PM EST
They flew in from Mexico: Cans of marijuana found in a field near Yuma, Ariz.
Last year, smugglers tried using a catapult to get pot into the U.S.

Now, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents say they recently discovered 30 large cans of marijuana in a field near Yuma, Ariz., — and that the barrels apparently landed there after being fired from a pneumatic-powered cannon 500 feet away in Mexico.

The pot totaled about 85 pounds and "was valued at $42,500," NBCSanDiego.com says.

In other smuggling news, "Spanish authorities say they have arrested a Panamanian woman arriving at Barcelona airport with 3 pounds of cocaine concealed in breast implants," The Associated Press says.

The Panamanian woman was picked up at the airport in Barcelona.

So, it seems, we have two cases of flying high.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices.
