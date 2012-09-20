Bringing The World Home To You

Space Shuttle Endeavour Lands In California

By Eyder Peralta
Published September 20, 2012 at 6:57 PM EDT
Space Shuttle Endeavour sits atop the shuttle aircraft carrier, flies over downtown Austin, Texas early Thursday.
The Space Shuttle Endeavour landed in the Mojave Desert today. In truth, tomorrow will be the spectacular day, when it flies across the California coast, and across the landmarks of San Francisco and Los Angeles, where it will find its new, permanent home at the California Science Center.

Still, the retired shuttle had a poignant day today, taking off from Houston, flying low through Austin and making a special flyover in Tucson, Arizona in honor of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, whose husband Mark Kelly was in command during its last mission in May 2011.

The Arizona Republic reports:

"The Associated Press said Giffords and Kelly watched it pass from the roof of a University of Arizona parking garage.

"Giffords was 'elated' and started "hooting and hollering" as soon as she saw the shuttle emerge from behind the campus athletic center, her former aide C.J. Karamargin, said.

"Hundreds of others gathered on the campus to watch the flyover, AP said."

If you're interested in more, Mark previewed what the rest of the journey holds.

