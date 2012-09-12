Clinton: Libya Attack Was By 'Small, Savage Group'

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

SECRETARY HILLARY CLINTON: This is an attack that should shock the conscience of people of all faiths around the world.

BLOCK: That's Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaking earlier today about last night's assault on the American Consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to Libya, John Christopher Stevens, were killed when an armed mob descended on the consulate, eventually setting it ablaze.

CORNISH: It's unclear what motivated the attack. There is speculation that protestors had gathered outside the consulate because they were angry over a trailer posted to YouTube for an American-made anti-Muslim film.

BLOCK: But there are also conflicting reports that the attack was well-coordinated and planned in advance. Secretary Clinton acknowledged that like many Americans, she's asking how an American ambassador could be killed in a city he had risked his life to save.

CLINTON: But we must be clear-eyed even in our grief. This was an attack by a small and savage group, not the people or government of Libya.