Circles Of Friends In Cheyenne, Wyo.

The mission of Circles Wyoming, part of a national anti-poverty movement, is "to build intentional, diverse and long-term relationships as people move from barely surviving to thriving."

Trained "intentional friends" are matched with someone who is looking to escape poverty, explains Director Tim Thorson. They do everything "from having coffee once a month to talk about financial goals to going to the gym together ... things that any friends would do."

Staff helps keep the relationships meaningful, Thorson says, "because these particular friendships are across lines of economic class and involve role modeling and coaching as well as having fun."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.