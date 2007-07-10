Bringing The World Home To You

Eat Up — And Don't Forget the Palate Cleansers

Fresh Air | By Dave Davies
Published July 10, 2007 at 12:00 PM EDT
Massimo Marcone
Massimo Marcone

Food scientist Massimo Marcone travels the world's remotest corners to investigate bizarre food "delicacies" — cheese infested with squirming maggots, coffee brewed from coffee beans extracted from the feces of a cat-like creature, salad oil made from nuts excreted by goats, and so on.

Marcone teaches food science at the University of Guelph, in Ontario. His new book is In Bad Taste? The Adventures and Science Behind Food Delicacies

