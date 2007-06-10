Bringing The World Home To You

'A Handbook to Luck': A Tale of Chance

Published June 10, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The journey of life is made up of a series of choices. But how much do the elements of chance and luck have to play when making those life choices?

Author Cristina Garcia explores these ideas in her latest novel, A Handbook to Luck. In it, three central characters — one from Cuba, a second from El Salvador and another from Iran — all have their lives intersect in America as each struggles to find their place in the world. Garcia talks with host Jacki Lyden.

