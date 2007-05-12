Bringing The World Home To You

U.S. Considered Shelter for Jews in Alaska

Published May 12, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

Nearly 70 years ago, Jewish refugees appealed to the United States for entry in an attempt to escape Nazi Germany. A few Washington officials had a plan to loosen America's strict immigration quotas and allow the Jews to live in Alaska.

That proposal never passed Congress. Richard Breitman, a professor of history at American University, talks to Scott Simon about the Alaskan resettlement plan and why it didn't work.

