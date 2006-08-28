Bringing The World Home To You

Biodynamic Wine? Try It Before You Smirk

By Cy Musiker
Published August 28, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

In the world of specialty farming, biodynamic agriculture goes beyond organic in its arcane rules which are based on the teachings of Rudolf Steiner (founder of Waldorf Schools, and the originator of several theories on out-of-body travel).

The basics are that a good grape begins in the compost heap.

A growing number of California wineries have joined the international discipline -- and they're producing critically acclaimed wines. KQED's Cy Musiker reports.

