People and Passions: Ice Fishing, Josh Groban

People and their passions. The National Barbie convention in Los Angeles attracts hordes of pink-clad doll traders. The town of Mount Airy, N.C., morphs yearly into the fictional Mayberry of Andy Griffith Show fame. Thousands of so-called Grobanites follow their singing idol, Josh Groban, from city to city.

Shari Caudron's book Who Are You People? peers into the lives of each of the above communities and many more: ice fishers, pigeon racers, storm chasers... even people who take on animal "fursonas."

