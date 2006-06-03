Bringing The World Home To You

Powerless Cooking with 'The Storm Gourmet'

Published June 3, 2006 at 3:10 PM EDT

Think you're completely prepared for a hurricane? What about recipes? In The Storm Gourmet, Daphne Nikolopoulos offers dishes to make when the power is out, working with ingredients that have a long shelf-life.

Nikolopoulous, managing editor of Palm Beach Illustrated magazine, tells Howard Berkes what to stock up on before the storm to enjoy a candle-lit dinner with finer fare than stale pretzels and warm soda.

