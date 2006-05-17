Bringing The World Home To You

Okrent Offers the View of 'Public Editor No. 1'

Published May 17, 2006 at 11:00 AM EDT
Okrent Cover

Daniel Okrent was the first ombudsman of The New York Times, serving from 2003 to 2005. His new book, Public Editor #1, is a behind-the-scenes look at the art and politics of America's most respected newspaper.

Okrent has spent over 25 years in the print media business, with writing and editing jobs at Esquire, Time and Life magazines. He is also known as the founder of rotisserie baseball, the forerunner of popular fantasy sports games.

