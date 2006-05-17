Bringing The World Home To You

Danica Patrick: 'Girl' Takes Charge Behind the Wheel

By Michele Norris
Published May 17, 2006 at 11:59 AM EDT
Danica Patrick, shown here in May 2005, a week before she placed fourth in the Indianapolis 500.
Danica Patrick placed fourth at last year's Indianapolis 500, earning the best time in the contest for a woman driver. While she didn't take the checkered flag, Patrick did become the first woman to lead a lap in the legendary race. She hopes to top that finish in this year's Indy 500 on May 28.

A self-described "girl," Patrick discusses how she got her start in the sport and the challenges she faces on the track.

