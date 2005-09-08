Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Finding Work in America: 'Bait and Switch'

Published September 8, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

Barbara Ehrenreich's latest book, Bait and Switch: The (Futile) Pursuit of the American Dream, builds on the success of her 2001 bestseller Nickel and Dimed.

In that book, Ehrenreich focused on blue-collar workers, immersing herself in low-wage jobs to document how many people work and live.

Bait and Switch relies on a similar approach to investigate white-collar unemployment, as Ehrenreich went "undercover" by pretending to be a public relations professional looking for work. She says she found a world of hopeless people with few safety nets.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered