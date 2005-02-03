Bringing The World Home To You

O'Harrow's 'No Place to Hide' from Surveillance

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published February 3, 2005 at 12:00 AM EST

Robert O'Harrow, Jr. is a reporter for The Washington Post and an associate of the Center for Investigative Reporting. His new book is about how the government is creating a national intelligence infrastructure with the help of private companies as part of homeland security. Huge data-mining operations are contracted by the government to gather information on our daily lives. Information technology has enabled retailers, marketers, and financial institutions to gather and store data about us. O'Harrow's new book about this security-industrial complex is No Place to Hide: Behind the Scenes of Our Emerging Surveillance Society.

Terry Gross
