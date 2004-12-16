Book Critic Maureen Corrigan's Best of 2004

/ / Detail from the cover of Gillian Gill's <i>The Nightingales</i>.

Book critic Maureen Corrigan gives us her picks for the best holiday books of 2004. Her choices range from literary thrillers to a new biography of Ben Franklin.

The full list of Corrigan's recommendations:

Fiction

The Plot Against America, by Philip Roth (Houghton Mifflin)

The Master, by Colm Toibin (Scribners)

I Am Charlotte Simmons, by Tom Wolfe (FS&G)

Little Children, by Tom Perrotta (St. Martins)

The Jane Austen Book Club, by Karen Joy Fowler (Putnam/Marian Wood)

Non Fiction

Will in the World, by Stephen Greenblatt(Norton)

Wodehouse: A Life, by Robert McCrum (Norton)

Arc of Justice, by Kevin Boyle

Truth and Beauty, by Ann Patchett (Harper Collins)

A Chance Meeting, by Rachel Cohen (Random House)

The Bone Woman, by Clea Koff (Random House)

The Americanization of Ben Franklin, by Gordon S. Wood (Penguin)

Nightingales, by Gillian Gill (Ballantine)

Mystery

The New Annotated Sherlock Holmes (2 volumes), edited with notes by Leslie S. Klinger (Norton)

