Supreme Court & Prescription Drugs

Libby Lewis is an award-winning reporter on the National Desk whose pieces on issues of law, society, criminal justice, the military and social policy can be heard on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Day to Day, Weekend Edition Saturday, and other NPR shows.
NPR's Libby Lewis reports a Harvard University study argues that college admissions programs to promote diversity on campus, without considering the race of applicants, don't work as well as some proponents claim. Policies in Texas, California and Florida guarantee a percentage of students from every high school a spot in state universities.
The Senate debates Miguel Estrada's nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. Republicans urge quick confirmation, but Democrats say Estrada's record doesn't merit a lifetime appointment and hint at a filibuster to defeat him. NPR's Libby Lewis reports.
A new law says money coming from the frozen assets of foreign countries must be released to victims of terror attacks if they win damage awards in court. A federal judge heard the claims of Americans seeking Iraqi assets this week, and various other Americans likely will try to claim some of the money. NPR's Libby Lewis reports.