Related Program: 
The State of Things

People Living Near Industrial Hog Farms See Higher Risk Of Diseases, Study

By & 34 minutes ago

Credit HSUS

Do large-scale hog farms make their neighbors sick? A new study from Duke University researchers show residents who live close to industrial hog farms have a higher risk of potentially deadly diseases. 

Communities in areas with a higher density of hogs see more kidney disease, anemia and sepsis. There is also a greater risk of infant mortality and lower birth weight in these communities. This new study, published in the North Carolina Medical Journal, does not prove that pollutants on hog farms are the cause for these illnesses, but it shows a strong correlation and raises questions about the secondary effects of factory farming.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Dr. Julia Kravchenko and Dr. Kim Lyerly, two of the researchers behind this new work. Dr. Kravchenko is an assistant professor of surgery in the Duke University School of Medicine. Dr. Lyerly is a professor of surgery, immunology and pathology at Duke. He is also the director of the Environmental Health Scholars Program at Duke

Tags: 
The State of Things
CAFOs
Hog Farming
Hogs
Smithfield Foods

Related Content

Federal Jury Awards More Than $470 Million To Hog Farm Neighbors In Nuisance Suit

By & Aug 8, 2018
HSUS
HSUS

Last week a federal jury awarded more than $470 million to six neighbors of a hog farm operation in Pender County, North Carolina following a nuisance lawsuit. The neighbors said the farm produced smells, noise, flies and pests. 

A Big Look At Big Hog In North Carolina

By & May 29, 2018
Hogs in a large-scale farming barn.
Public Domain

North Carolina’s pork industry has been in the spotlight since a jury awarded tens of millions to 10 people living close to one Eastern North Carolina hog farm. The money was awarded as nuisance payments for noxious odors, floating fecal dust and other byproducts of large-scale farms known as concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFO’s.

Punitive Damages Law Caps Hog Lawsuit

By & May 11, 2018
A hog waste lagoon in Beaufort County, NC.
DefMo / Flickr Creative Commons

Two weeks ago, 10 Bladen county residents were awarded $5 million each in punitive damages after winning a hog nuisance lawsuit against Murphy-Brown/Smithfield Foods. This week U.S. District Judge Earl Britt severely cut the award. Instead of the millions they were expecting, the plaintiffs will each get only $250,000.