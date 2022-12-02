Release: WUNC names Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii co-hosts of the station’s new daily show

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Veteran reporters Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii will become co-hosts of a new daily show to debut on North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC in 2023. The yet-to-be-named show will focus on North Carolina news, politics and Southern culture.

Inge is an award-winning journalist who has served WUNC’s audience for 20 years. She is most familiar to listeners as WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter and co-host of the Tested podcast. Inge’s expert reporting and storytelling has garnered her many awards including three Gracie Awards from the Alliance of Women in Media and an Alfred I. duPont Award from Columbia University for the WUNC series – “North Carolina Voices: Understanding Poverty.”

In 2017, Inge was named Journalist of Distinction by the National Association of Black Journalists. Her work has been heard on American Public Media’s Marketplace and several NPR programs. She is a graduate of Florida A&M University and Columbia University, where she earned a M.S. in Journalism as a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business.

Tiberii has covered politics and the North Carolina General Assembly for more than a decade as WUNC’s capitol bureau chief. He is the longtime host of WUNC’s Politics podcast. Tiberii has also been a regular contributor to NPR, reporting on North Carolina politics for programs including Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered.

Tiberii has received multiple awards for his work, including eight regional Edward R. Murrow Awards. He was named Radio Reporter of the Year, four times, by the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. Tiberii is a broadcast journalism graduate of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

“Leoneda and Jeff both bring a wealth of regional knowledge and broadcast expertise to the host chairs of this new program,” said Terry Gildea, WUNC’s program director. “They are well positioned to give our audience valuable daily content that informs and hopefully inspires.”

“Jeff and I enjoy working together and have even joined forces to report on the same story,” Inge said. “I can’t wait to join him in telling the new and expanding stories of North Carolina and the South.”

“Many of our listeners have been asking about a new daily show for a couple of years now. I’m very excited and honored to get to be part of what I believe will be an important chapter in the history of this station,” said Tiberii. “And I’m thrilled to get to work alongside Leoneda.”

“This team is a powerhouse,” said WUNC President and General Manager Paul Hunton. “I’m excited for the depth and context Leoneda and Jeff will bring to the essential issues of North Carolina, and the lives of our listeners.”

WUNC currently has an opening for an executive producer to help with conception and daily production of the new program. Interested parties should apply here: : https://www.cpb.org/jobline/WUNC-FM/WUNC-Executive-Producer-New-Daily-Show/2023-01-13-000000

