In conversation with Lutalo

This past September the Vermont-based artist Lutalo released their debut album “The Academy.” They describe it as a collection of songs inspired by “anything and all things that impacted them growing up.” Since its release, the record has been receiving critical acclaim, with magazines like FLOOD and The Fader comparing Lutalo to artists like Nick Drake and TV On The Radio.

In the past few months Lutalo has been touring and playing shows with artists like Interpol, Hippo Campus, and Nilüfer Yanya. They’re on their first headlining tour now and caught up with WUNC Music’s Brian Burns before the tour hits Cat’s Cradle on February 7th.

This is an excerpt of an edited transcript of that conversation. You can hear the full interview by clicking the LISTEN button at the top of this post.

The record opens with “Summit Hill,” what can you tell us about that one?

Summit Hill is a road in St. Paul that my friend lived near growing up. It's a beautiful area and a pretty essential part of that city. My friend and I were really into architecture and would walk up and down that road and dream about someday being able to have a house like one of the ones there.

The final track on the album is “The Bed.” What inspired that song?

“The Bed” is a commentary on living in America when I was growing up. I was raised in the time that the U.S. was in Afghanistan and that song reflects how I felt about what was going on there. I also have an uncle who is a vet, and there’s a lot about what he was passionate about in the song.