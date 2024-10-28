Benefit concerts bring in millions for western North Carolina over the weekend

This past weekend saw two major fundraising concerts taking place in North Carolina. Concert For Carolina was held on Saturday in Charlotte at Bank of America stadium. The event hosted 82,000 fans who helped bring in $24.5 million for western North Carolina.

The event was headlined and organized by Luke Combs and Eric Church, who will be splitting and distributing the proceeds equally amongst organizations of their choosing. Luke Combs’ portion will be divided between Samaritan’s Purse , the Manna Food Bank, and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.

Eric Church’s portion will go to Chief Cares, Church’s organization that is focused on helping established charities and organizations. Church also announced at the concert that Chief Cares will build 100 homes for North Carolinians who lost theirs to Helene.

Music for the Mountains

Music For The Mountains also helped bring in money for victims of Helene at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh on Sunday. The concert, which was headlined by Old Crow Medicine Show and organized by Band Together NC, hosted thousands of fans who helped raise $1.1 million. The money raised at Music For The Mountains will be used by the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, a non-profit based in Asheville that is helping to provide resources to hurricane victims.