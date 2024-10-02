In conversation with Sprints

Dublin based punk band Sprints have had a busy year. Their critically acclaimed debut record "Letter To Self" was released in January on the iconic indie label City Slang, and they've been on the road since. This massive year of touring has taken them all over the world and has included two trips to the United States where they won over audiences at South By Southwest and Riot Fest in Chicago.

WUNC Music's Brian Burns caught up with Karla Chubb of the band before their show at the Cat's Cradle Back Room.

This is an excerpt of an edited transcript of that conversation. You can hear the full interview by clicking the LISTEN button at the top of this post.

This is your second tour of the U.S. this year, how has America treated you?

Coming from Ireland, I think we have this symbiotic connection, and mesh of cultures. It’s not somewhere that a lot of bands coming from a little island like us get to tour, and I feel like we’ve been embraced with open arms. I think America is a very big part of our story. That's where a lot of the 'pinch me' moments for 2024 happened.



Tell us what the punk scene in Dublin is like these days.

It's buzzin'. There's such a rich music culture and scene in Ireland at the moment, and I think it's been made more ever-present due the success of people like Fontaines D.C. Story telling and music has always been such an important part of our culture, and it's really nice that we're getting a spot light right now.