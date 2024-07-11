First In Music: A North Carolina music blog from WUNC

MJ Lenderman is one of the brightest stars of the Asheville indie scene, which is currently one of the most exciting scenes to watch in the country.

It was recently announced that his debut album for Anti-Records, Manning Fireworks, will be released on Sept. 6, the same night he'll be performing as part of this year's Hopscotch Music Festival in downtown Raleigh.

The lead single is a great introduction to the artist, who also performs in the buzzworthy Asheville-based band Wednesday. Lenderman is a talented storyteller, and in "She's Leaving You" we follow along with a person's mid-life crisis trip to Las Vegas. He's also great at writing a hook, and this one has one that will have you signing along by the end of the song.

You can pre-order Manning Fireworks on Bandcamp here.

