LIVE UPDATES
First In Music: A North Carolina music blog from WUNC
Welcome to First In Music, your source for the best new music coming out of North Carolina.
- Our running blog will highlight the new songs you need to hear by the state’s most exciting artists, from the up-and-comers you should keep an eye on, to the legends you already love.
- WUNC's Brian Burns will update this blog weekly with music recommendations and interviews with local artists.
- You can also follow along with the First In Music playlist on Spotify, as we build a curated soundtrack over time that distinctly sounds like North Carolina.
Brian Burns has been with WUNC since 2016, when he was brought on to help launch WUNC Music. He has lived in the Triangle for more than 20 years and has been involved with the local music scene since then, working at local record stores and for local record labels. On the weekends you might catch him DJing around the Triangle or out at a show. He's interviewed artists ranging from Kamasi Washington to Allison Russell, and is a contributor to NPR Music. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
MJ Lenderman: 'She's Leaving You'
MJ Lenderman is one of the brightest stars of the Asheville indie scene, which is currently one of the most exciting scenes to watch in the country.
It was recently announced that his debut album for Anti-Records, Manning Fireworks, will be released on Sept. 6, the same night he'll be performing as part of this year's Hopscotch Music Festival in downtown Raleigh.
The lead single is a great introduction to the artist, who also performs in the buzzworthy Asheville-based band Wednesday. Lenderman is a talented storyteller, and in "She's Leaving You" we follow along with a person's mid-life crisis trip to Las Vegas. He's also great at writing a hook, and this one has one that will have you signing along by the end of the song.
The Foreign Exchange: 'The Grey' (featuring BeMyFiasco)
To celebrate their 20th anniversary, The Foreign Exchange has just released "The Grey," their first single since 2018.
The duo consists of Phonte — one half of Durham's legendary and influential hip hop group Little Brother — and Dutch producer Nicolay.
In the time since their last release, Phonte and Little Brother released the critically acclaimed album May The Lord Watch, which was followed by a documentary on the group of the same name. They also celebrated 20 years of Little Brother in October with a block party in downtown Durham.
"The Grey" is a welcome return, with both artists doing what they do best — Phonte's playful lyrics and delivery are as sharp as ever and Nicolay's production draws you in and hooks you immediately. The track also features vocals from BeMyFiasco, an artist whose debut album was released on The Foreign Exchange Music label in 2023.
The track also serves as the theme song to ESPN’s latest 30 for 30 film "False Positive," which profiles track athlete Harry "Butch" Reynolds who was accused of taking steroids in the summer of 1990.
Skylar Gudasz: 'Truck'
"Truck" is the latest single from Skylar Gudasz, one of North Carolina's most beloved singer-songwriters.
Born in Virginia and based in North Carolina since her time at UNC-Chapel Hill, Gudasz — who has collaborated with other North Carolina artists ranging from Chris Stamey to Hiss Golden Messenger — will release her third album COUNTRY on Aug. 9.
'Truck' is an ode to her heroes, shouting out Lucinda Williams, Emmylou Harris, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and June Carter right out the gate. A dreamy summertime jam perfect for a drive through the country with the windows down.
The song is accompanied by a video that was appropriately filmed at Chapel Hill’s most famous roadhouse, The Kraken, and was directed by Skylar as well.
You can pre-order Skylar’s new record COUNTRY on Bandcamp now.
Interview with Sean Mason
Born and raised in Charlotte, Sean Mason started teaching himself how to play the piano at the age of 13. While attending UNC-Greensboro, he caught the attention of legendary saxophonist Branford Marsalis.
WUNC caught up with Mason in June ahead of one of his shows at shows at Missy Lane's Assembly Room in Durham.
"I want to root us back into the spirit that jazz thrived on when it was first invented. That spirit of nuanced optimism and the blues and uplifting people at the end of the day. Our music inspires people to dance and have a good time."