Maya de Vitry's new album 'Violet Light' was inspired by musical friends and icons

Maya de Vitry's third solo record takes its name from a line in a song called "Not A Trick of the Eye." "Violet Light" was made at home during the pandemic with contributions from Maya's partner and a cast of friends and neighbors in Nashville including members of Alabama Shakes and the Punch Brothers.

Maya was a co-founder of the band The Stray Birds, but has been on a journey of her own since 2019. The new collection takes its inspiration from sources as varied as Margaret Atwood and Johnny Cash.

"Not A Trick Of The Eye" is written from the standpoint of an anonymous witness to violence. Are you making a larger point about American society?

I must be. It’s something that we’re exposed to constantly, with all of the social media and footage of violence. We’ve been at home so long now. We’re just sitting there and receiving this violence right in front of us, but it’s definitely something that I don’t want to look away from just because it’s not happening in my yard.

I didn't know butterflies could see light that humans can't. I guess we're all a little human-centric. Where did you discover that?

I’m kind of really interested in science and I realize that I read a lot of science stuff, kind of for fun. Just things about the brain and our senses and the natural world. I realize that we are very human centric and human centric in our ideas of even what intelligence is.

"How Bad I Wanna Live" was inspired by a pretty harrowing experience you had while hiking. You sing it like you really mean it. Were you pretty scared?

I was terrified. I remember there were these areas of this trail. It’s Kalalau trail on [Kauai in] Hawaii, one of the most beautiful places in the world. We were there at the edge of the rainy season and we thought the weather was going to be good. We checked with the rangers, everything seemed like it was going to be okay for us to do this quick trip, out and back on this backpacking trail. Then a huge storm came in and the trail had washed out and there is nothing to hold. On a dry day, it’s a very narrow and very harrowing trail, but wet with wet red clay, it’s terrifying.

I love the road song "Never On The Map." There are references to Johnny Cash, farmers markets, Montreal, New Orleans and even an old Saturn. How did those early experiences help form who you are now?

That is where I learned to just show up, to make music available and to just show up and bring music to people and let them take it or leave it. If they want to throw a dollar in the case and if they want to chat with you or if they want to invite back to their farm for some cider or if they just want to keep on walking.

When will you be getting back out there?

Well it’s all booked. I’m about to announce a bunch of shows in May. We’ll be at the Evening News in Charlotte. We’re going to be at Isis in Asheville. I’m really excited. I love North Carolina.

Maya de Vitry's new record is called "Violet Light." It's out now.

