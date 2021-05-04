VIDEO PREMIERE: BANGZZ ‘Love’

WUNC Music is excited to give you a first look at the video for ‘Love’ by the Durham based garage-punk duo BANGZZ. The video was shot by Grayson Simon on the roof of Chapel Hill’s Local 506.

Of the song itself, BANGZZ’s Erika Libero says “When I introduce this song during a set I usually say that this is the one nice song you are gonna get so you better enjoy it. And it's true. Most of BANGZZ songs are angry and explosive but this song is different. I wrote this song as a reminder to myself to give love a chance. Because the truth is in this divided America I encounter people all the time who say they don't understand why feminism is important or why racism in America is such a big deal and I start to see red.”

Check out the video here:

BANGZZ is Erika Libero (guitar, vocals) and Jess Caesar (drums). ‘Love’ will be

featured on an upcoming full length release titled “You Took My Body Long Ago And

Now I Am Taking It Back” due to be released Summer 2021.