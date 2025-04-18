Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

North Carolinians can still apply for the SBA loan disaster relief program after deadline extension

WUNC | By Sharryse Piggott
Published April 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
A man walks near a flooded area near the Swannanoa river, effects from Hurricane Helene , Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Asheville, N.C.
Erik Verduzco
/
AP
File image of a man walking near a flooded area near the Swannanoa river on Sept. 27, 2024, in Asheville, N.C.

In October, the U.S. Small Business Administration's disaster loan program ran out of money. Now that Congress has restored the funds, applications are open again, and Sunday, April 27 is the new deadline to make up for the lost time, according to an SBA spokesperson.

Businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply and could borrow up to $2 million for repairs or replacements for machinery and equipment.

Homeowners and renters can apply for personal property loans and borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair things like clothing, furniture, and cars.

Applicants may also be eligible for a loan increase of up to 20% of their physical damages for mitigation purposes, pending verification by the SBA. They include installing a safe room or storm shelter, and reinforcing garage doors against high winds. To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster.
Tags
News HeleneSmall BusinessDisaster relief
Sharryse Piggott
Sharryse Piggott is WUNC’s PM Reporter.
See stories by Sharryse Piggott
More Stories