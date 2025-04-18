North Carolinians can still apply for the SBA loan disaster relief program after deadline extension

In October, the U.S. Small Business Administration's disaster loan program ran out of money. Now that Congress has restored the funds, applications are open again , and Sunday, April 27 is the new deadline to make up for the lost time, according to an SBA spokesperson.

Businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply and could borrow up to $2 million for repairs or replacements for machinery and equipment.

Homeowners and renters can apply for personal property loans and borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair things like clothing, furniture, and cars.