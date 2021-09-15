Season 1 Highlight: ISIS

The recent and devastating attack in Afghanistan by the so-called “Islamic State” killed up to 170 people at the Kabul airport — demonstrating that the battle against branches of the extremist group isn’t over, while both Muslims and non-Muslims remain in their line of fire. In this excerpt from Season 1, Imam Mohamed AbuTaleb of the Islamic Association of Raleigh walks us through Islamic texts as we refute ISIS’s claim to Islamic teachings. Please note: This episode discusses topics like suicide and sexual violence.
Yasmin Bendaas grew up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina in an Iranian-Algerian household, which was less confusing than it could have been. She studied anthropology at Wake Forest University and science & medical journalism at UNC Chapel Hill. The most meaningful work she’s completed has been in Algeria with reporting for AlJazeera, Reuters and the Pulitzer Center. Breaking from straight news, Yasmin now works at ICON as a proposal writer for global clinical trials. She couldn’t have made this podcast without the contributions of the people listed here. You can follow her @yasminbendaas.