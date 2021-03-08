solar tax credit

-
A new report shows the economic impact of more than a decade of clean energy investment in the state. The study from the North Carolina Sustainable Energy…
-
Just two weeks after Duke Energy began taking applications for new solar energy rebates, the program has run out of money for homeowners and businesses...
-
The North Carolina Department of Revenue gave a record number of tax credits last year for renewable energy use.The $245 million awarded was a significant…
-
The 429-page state budget, released just before midnight Monday, contains plenty of provisions that will affect the future of the environment in North…
-
Solar installation companies are calling on Duke Energy and the General Assembly to continue a tax cut they say is key to their future.When combined with…