An iconic North Carolina shopping center is changing its name to drop the connection to a family whose patriarch was a slaveholder before the Civil…
The pandemic is likely dampening the usual Black Friday excitement.A High Point University survey this month found fewer North Carolinians are planning on…
Retail spending is expected to jump this winter, and residents of Cary can afford the seventh-highest holiday spending budgets in the country. That's…
A new study out of Duke University shows people shopping with reusable bags often make surprising choices.Bryan Bollinger is an Assistant Professor of…
Angel trees are in many places in our communities: churches, malls. Each ornament on the tree has a child's name on it, and a list of gifts the child…
A majority of City Council members in Greensboro have approved the controversial sale of a city-owned shopping center to a private developer. The…
Let the holiday shopping frenzy begin! But it looks like traditional and online retailers are ignoring Black Friday and moving in ahead of time.It might…
North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper wants shoppers to be smart and safe this holiday season.Cooper and the Better Business Bureau are asking…
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is spending the month of May celebrating its 30th Anniversary and its success as a top builder of outlet malls. Shareholders…
Outlet malls have been a big hit with bargain shoppers this millennium. Those following the industry say the up-and-down economy has resulted in leaner…