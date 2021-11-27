The Streets at Southpoint mall reopens a day after shooting, chaos

A mall in North Carolina is reopening a day after three people were shot and wounded on Black Friday, including a 10-year-old child.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that The Streets at Southpoint in the city of Durham reopens at 11 a.m.

Police said the shootings occurred Friday afternoon during an apparent fight between two groups. The mall was crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Authorities said one person was detained. The child appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The conditions of the two other people who were shot were not released.

https://twitter.com/TheDurhamPolice/status/1464388972839378944?s=20

A bystander described “mass hysteria” on one of the busiest shopping days of the year as shoppers ducked into stores for cover or ran for the exits. Police said another three people were injured as shoppers rushed for exits following the shooting. In a news release, police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said those involved in the fight that led to the shooting fled, but vowed more arrests.