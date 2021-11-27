Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

The Streets at Southpoint mall reopens a day after shooting, chaos

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST
A photo of shopper walking inside The Streets at Southpoint mall in 2009.
Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain
The Streets of Southpoint mall has reopened on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 following a shooting on Black Friday, one day earlier. In this 2009 public domain photo, shoppers are seen walking through the mall while a worker sits at a sales stall.

A mall in North Carolina is reopening a day after three people were shot and wounded on Black Friday, including a 10-year-old child.

The Raleigh News & Observer reports that The Streets at Southpoint in the city of Durham reopens at 11 a.m.

Police said the shootings occurred Friday afternoon during an apparent fight between two groups. The mall was crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

Authorities said one person was detained. The child appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The conditions of the two other people who were shot were not released.

https://twitter.com/TheDurhamPolice/status/1464388972839378944?s=20

A bystander described “mass hysteria” on one of the busiest shopping days of the year as shoppers ducked into stores for cover or ran for the exits. Police said another three people were injured as shoppers rushed for exits following the shooting. In a news release, police said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said those involved in the fight that led to the shooting fled, but vowed more arrests.

Tags

NewsBlack FridayShoppingShooting
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories