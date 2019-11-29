A NC Community Chorale That Gives Voice To The Jewish Musical Heritage

The Triangle Jewish Chorale brings Jewish and gentile singers together to celebrate the rich history and heritage of Jewish and “Jewishly-inspired” music.

The group sings in Hebrew, Ladino, Yiddish, English and other languages, and their repertoire includes music from Broadway tunes to tango, folk and beyond. Host Frank Stasio talks to members of the group as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Judith Ruderman was the chorale’s first president and shares the history of the group. Lorena Guillén is the conductor and musical director who explains the rationale behind the group’s musical selections. Guillén is also a lecturer in music and musicology at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. And Eric Meyers talks about the role of music in the Jewish faith. He is a member of the group and Bernice and Morton Lerner Emeritus Professor in Judaic Studies at Duke University.

The Triangle Jewish Chorale is performing at the Beth Meyer Synagogue in Raleigh on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m.