The State of Things

A NC Community Chorale That Gives Voice To The Jewish Musical Heritage

The members of the group.
Courtesy of The Triangle Jewish Chorale.

The Triangle Jewish Chorale brings Jewish and gentile singers together to celebrate the rich history and heritage of Jewish and “Jewishly-inspired” music.

The group sings in Hebrew, Ladino, Yiddish, English and other languages, and their repertoire includes music from Broadway tunes to tango, folk and beyond. Host Frank Stasio talks to members of the group as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Judith Ruderman was the chorale’s first president and shares the history of the group. Lorena Guillén is the conductor and musical director who explains the rationale behind the group’s musical selections. Guillén is also a lecturer in music and musicology at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.  And Eric Meyers talks about the role of music in the Jewish faith. He is a member of the group and Bernice and Morton Lerner Emeritus Professor in Judaic Studies at Duke University.

The Triangle Jewish Chorale is performing at the Beth Meyer Synagogue in Raleigh on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio