The State of Things

Not Into Organized Religion? Rabbi Rami Shapiro Shares Teachings For The Spiritually Independent

Rabbi Rami Shapiro is a spiritual scholar who believes the teachings of the perennial wisdom philosophy are the key to encountering the divine in a chaotic and divided society. The philosophy takes wisdom from spiritual leaders across different doctrines and finds the common truths in their message. 

For Shapiro, the lessons espoused by the original prophets of these religions have more in common than many would think. Shapiro speaks with host Frank Stasio about his observations that people who have moved away from places of worship are still looking for deeper spiritual meaning.

Shapiro is the author of many books including "Perennial Wisdom for the Spiritually Independent" (2013/ Skylight Path Publishing) and "Holy Rascals: Advice for Spiritual Revolutionaries" (2017/ Sounds True). Shapiro speaks Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Or in Raleigh and Sunday, Feb. 25 at Wake Forest Christian Church. 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC's small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
