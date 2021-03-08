-
Since August, 23 kids have called a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Greensboro home. It's spacious, quiet and full of toys, books and has a fully…
Kimberleigh Thomas knows from experience how hard it is to move forward after aging out of foster care.“I didn't know what I wanted to do at 18,” Thomas…
In February, Congress enacted legislation geared at keeping children out of foster care and in a stable home with their family. The Family First…
A non-profit advocacy group says children whose parents have a history of substance abuse are entering foster care at a higher rate. The report from N.C.…
According to a report by The Associated Press, the Cherokee Department of Social Services has been systematically and illegally removing children from…
The opioid crisis continues to ravage the United States. Children of family members caught up in the epidemic face a particular set of pressures. One of…
More than 11,000 children in North Carolina are now in foster homes. The Children's Home Society of North Carolina says the number has been steadily…