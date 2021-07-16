Family, Friendships and Love After Aging Out Of Foster Care

Whether or not you are close to the folks who raised you, their ways of parenting, advice-giving and boundary setting leave their mark. For the over 400,000 young people in the U.S. foster care system, growing up in multiple households can make those parental dynamics more complicated. And when those young people leave the system at 18, they’re often faced with the responsibility of creating their own systems of support and care.

Host Anita Rao talks with two people about how aging out of the foster care system shaped how they build connection and community in their lives today. Ángela Quijada-Banks is a holistic purpose coach and transformational speaker. She is also the NAACP Image Awards nominated author of “The Black Foster Youth Handbook.” And Stephani Smith works in mental health care and runs a YouTube account where she shares stories of her experience in foster care.

Rao also talks with Jessica Lloyd-Rogers, the chair of the National Foster Parent Association’s Council of State Affiliates, about how her experience in foster care influenced her parenting style with her biological daughter and with her foster children.

