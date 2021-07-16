Bringing The World Home To You

embodied_podcast_logo_3000x3000.jpg
Embodied Radio Show

Family, Friendships and Love After Aging Out Of Foster Care

Published July 16, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
A graphic of a yellow figure pulling a brown suitcase between two houses.
Maris Ava Cruz
/
Young people aging out of foster care are often faced with the responsibility for creating their own systems of support as well as finding housing and education.

Once kids in the foster care system become legal adults, they’re often out on their own to find housing, jobs, and education. But they are also redefining healthy relationships in the aftermath of complicated relationships with parents and family life.

Whether or not you are close to the folks who raised you, their ways of parenting, advice-giving and boundary setting leave their mark. For the over 400,000 young people in the U.S. foster care system, growing up in multiple households can make those parental dynamics more complicated. And when those young people leave the system at 18, they’re often faced with the responsibility of creating their own systems of support and care.

Host Anita Rao talks with two people about how aging out of the foster care system shaped how they build connection and community in their lives today. Ángela Quijada-Banks is a holistic purpose coach and transformational speaker. She is also the NAACP Image Awards nominated author of “The Black Foster Youth Handbook.” And Stephani Smith works in mental health care and runs a YouTube account where she shares stories of her experience in foster care.

Rao also talks with Jessica Lloyd-Rogers, the chair of the National Foster Parent Association’s Council of State Affiliates, about how her experience in foster care influenced her parenting style with her biological daughter and with her foster children.

Tags

Angela Quijada-Banks, Stephani Smith, Jessica Lloyd-Rogers, Foster Care, Foster Care System, Foster Kids, Parenting, Dating, Friendship
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao