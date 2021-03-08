Exoneration

-
Visual artist Sherrill Roland spent 10 months in prison for a crime he did not commit. What kept him going was a quest to fulfill his dream of going to…
Two exonerated members of what was known as the "Central Park Five," will speak at Duke University Monday night. The detailed story of the "Central Park…
When Sherrill Roland was in his last year of graduate school at UNC-Greensboro, he was charged for crimes he did not commit in the District of Columbia.…
North Carolina prosecutors have sought the death penalty against about two people per year since 1989 without enough evidence to prove their guilt,…
In 1984 Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were both charged with the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl, Sabrina Buoy. McCollum was 19 years old at the…
In 1982, a woman notified the police that two men had broken into her home, and one of them had sexually assaulted her. She described the sexual offender…
“The worst thing you can be is a sex offender because it’s dirt that you can’t wash off.”Those words were spoken by James Waller in an interview with WUNC…
