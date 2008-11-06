Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Brazil And Branford And Beyond: The Classical Side Of Branford Marsalis

Saxophone master and Durham resident Branford Marsalis has never shied away from a challenge when it comes to tackling music.  The jazz legend's latest undertaking incorporates his sax into the classical music traditions of South America in a show called "Marsalis Brasilianos: Villa Lobos, Milhaud and the New Worlds of Brazilian Modernism."  

The series of musical works pays homage to Heitor Villa-Lobos, perhaps the most famous classical composer to hail from Brazil.  Marsalis joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the legacy of Villa-Lobos and what it took to reinvent classical works for a contemporary audience and adapt them for the saxophone.

The State of ThingsBranford MarsalisClassicalJazzNC Musician
