Brazil And Branford And Beyond: The Classical Side Of Branford Marsalis

Saxophone master and Durham resident Branford Marsalis has never shied away from a challenge when it comes to tackling music. The jazz legend's latest undertaking incorporates his sax into the classical music traditions of South America in a show called "Marsalis Brasilianos: Villa Lobos, Milhaud and the New Worlds of Brazilian Modernism."

The series of musical works pays homage to Heitor Villa-Lobos, perhaps the most famous classical composer to hail from Brazil. Marsalis joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the legacy of Villa-Lobos and what it took to reinvent classical works for a contemporary audience and adapt them for the saxophone.